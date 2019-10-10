AEW Dynamite to Simulcast on Both TNT and TruTV This Week Due to Baseball Playoffs

All Elite Wrestling announced via social media on Wednesday that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will simulcast on both TNT and TruTV as a precaution to the ongoing MLB playoffs. In the event that the St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves playoff game on TBT isn’t over by 8:37 Eastern, it will move over to TNT make space for Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers game on TBS. If that happens, Dynamite will be shunted to TruTV for the rest of the evening.

This week’s Dynamite card will feature a No. 1 contender’s match between Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho Sammy Guevara vs. Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes and Riho and Britt Baker vs. Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley.

