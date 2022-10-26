Eddie Kingston Speaks On Issues With Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho has had no issue when it comes to making enemies in All Elite Wrestling. Since splitting off from Santana and Ortiz and forming the Jericho Appreciation Society, Y2J has found himself in the crosshairs of Eddie Kingston, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and more. Earlier this year, this led to an "enemy of my enemy" allegiance between the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston, who battled the JAS at both AEW Double or Nothing as well as AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts.

Standing alongside the Blackpool Combat Club asked for a lot from Kingston, as he has made it clear that besides Moxley, he does not care for any of the men in that faction, especially Castagnoli. The two had an infamous feud on the independent circuit over a decade ago, and within storyline, that bad blood never settled.

Now, it looks like Kingston is willing to bury the hatchet. Speaking on ESPR, the Mad King revealed that himself and Castagnoli are now on better terms.

"Me and Claudio are cool now, but I don't trust him," Kingston said. "Only reason me and Caludio are cool is because Mox [Jon Moxley] asked me."

As his relationship with Castagnoli improved, Kingston added that he will "never be cool" with Danielson.

"I don't talk to him [Regal] because he's a Bryan fan. He really likes Bryan and he really likes Claudio," Kingston continued. "I told Mox that I would never be cool with Bryan."

While Moxley has moved on to a feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, both Kingston and Danielson find themselves still entangled with the JAS. Danielson has wrestled Jericho on three occasions since September and has only emerged victorious in one. Kingston has been mixing it up with the Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara, initially scoring a submission victory over the Spanish God at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam before referee Paul Turner reversed the decision due to Kingston refusing to relinquish his hold.

In a recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Kingston was confronted by Ortiz and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, who encouraged him to start composing himself. Fenix and Pentagon Jr. spoke in a much kinder tone than Pac, who essentially taunted Kingston's faults.

