Does AEW Have Any Future Plans With Eric Bischoff?

Eric Bischoff made his first appearance on TNT in decades when he appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite to serve as the moderator for the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The former WCW president stepped back in the wrestling world last year when he served as the executive director for Friday Night SmackDown from June to October, and many fans wondered if last night's appearance was the first step in Bischoff getting involved in All Elite Wrestling. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson and Paul Jordan, that isn't the case.

"We are told that as of now, Eric Bischoff's appearance on AEW Dynamite was simply a one-time appearance," the site reported on Thursday.

In the past Bischoff has taken the occasional shot at AEW and its president, Tony Khan.

"Nitro changed the industry and we are seeing the benefits to this very day, they've stuck," Bischoff said on an episode of 83 Weeks back in March. "WWE followed suit. Tony Khan can say whatever he wants about WCW, but my God if they are not trying to follow the formula that made Nitro successful, I don't know what else they are doing."

However the pair recently cleared the air with an interview, clarifying that there is no animosity between them.

"I wouldn't be here and there would not be an AEW without you and there would not be wrestling on TNT right now without you. You gave me the opening to talk to the President of TNT to talk about the previous success you'd had on his network, which he didn't realize because it's been twenty years and he was obviously not at TNT or TBS or WarnerMedia when this was happening when WCW was such a huge entity," Khan said in their interview last month. "I'm sorry if it came across like I didn't think that way, because I definitely think that. And I'm just such a huge believer in what you've built. So, thank you."

Next week's AEW Dynamite will be dubbed "Tag Team Appreciation Night." Check out the lineup for the show below:

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Rock 'n' Roll Express Special Appearance

