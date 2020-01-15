Report: More Details on AEW’s New Extension With WarnerMedia

Hot off the heels of AEW’s announcement on Wednesday, Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer dropped a new report with some additional details about the new contract extension and the planned second show. According to Meltzer the extension for Dynamite to run through 2023 is for $175 million, and TNT has the option to extend the show through 2024 at a higher price. In regards to the second show, there’s no word yet on if it will air each week on TNT or on one of WarnerMedia’s other networks (TBS, truTV, the HBO Max streaming service). AEW’s flagship show, AEW Dynamite, has been running live on TNT each week since Oct. 2.

“When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark which is not going away,” Meltzer said in his report. “This means there will be four hours a week of the product, allowing more time to showcase more talent, which has been limited by the current format.”

Both AEW president Tony Khan and WarnerMedia chief content officer Kevin Reilly commented on the new deal in Wednesday morning’s press release.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

“When Tony Khan first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for twenty years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV, said. “The fans have spoken and after only three months, we have seen AEW shake up the wrestling world and this will only continue as we build upon this momentum.”