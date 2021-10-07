AEW Fans Are Still Buzzing About Adam Page’s Return on AEW Dynamite

Adam “Hangman” Page made his surprise return to AEW television during Dynamite’s two-year anniversary special on Wednesday night. The former tag team champion had been on paternity leave for nearly a month and was written off television after a beatdown from The Elite, but competed in the Casino Ladder Match as the mystery seventh competitor. He won the match after knocking Jon Moxley off the top of a ladder, earning himself a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship at some point down the road. The storyline between Page, Omega and the rest of The Elite can be traced all the way back to 2016 and has been one of the company’s biggest storylines since it first began. Even by Thursday morning fans were still buzzing about Page’s return and what could be the next big step in him finally becoming AEW World Champion.
