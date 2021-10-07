AEW Fans Are Still Buzzing About Adam Page’s Return on AEW Dynamite

Adam “Hangman” Page made his surprise return to AEW television during Dynamite’s two-year anniversary special on Wednesday night. The former tag team champion had been on paternity leave for nearly a month and was written off television after a beatdown from The Elite, but competed in the Casino Ladder Match as the mystery seventh competitor. He won the match after knocking Jon Moxley off the top of a ladder, earning himself a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship at some point down the road. The storyline between Page, Omega and the rest of The Elite can be traced all the way back to 2016 and has been one of the company’s biggest storylines since it first began. Even by Thursday morning fans were still buzzing about Page’s return and what could be the next big step in him finally becoming AEW World Champion.

What did you think of Hangman’s return last night? When should he challenge Omega? Tell us down in the comments and check out some of the best fan reactions in the list below!

Always Works Out

Nooooow we get Hangman Page vs Kenny Omega!!



AEW has taught me to trust their storytelling and let it play out. It always works out in the end! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 7, 2021

Full Circle

Hangman Adam Page winning the AEW World Championship on the PPV named after his BTE skit is the real long-term planning. pic.twitter.com/caZuZT5WyB — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) October 7, 2021

A True Sign That You’re Over

Adam Page so over they boo’d Jon Moxley 😂😂😂😂when u ever hear aew crowd boo Jon #AEWDynamite — 💰🏃🏽‍♂️💨 (@TheInvaderEric) October 7, 2021

Standout Among Stars

For as hot as AEW has been with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, this is still Hangman Page’s company. I can’t remember the last thing I’ve wanted more in wrestling than Hangman winning the World Title. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) October 7, 2021

The Hangman Pop

https://twitter.com/HangmansHorse/status/1446133765143597064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s About That Time…

https://twitter.com/TranquiloClubYT/status/1445932076331458567?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Art