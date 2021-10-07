A new No. 1 contender for Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship was crowned on this week’s AEW Dynamite as seven men battled in a Casino Ladder Match in the show’s main event. Hangman Page, who had been out of action since August while on paternity leave, made his surprise return as the “Joker” final entrant. He successfully nailed Pac with a Deadeye from atop a ladder through a table, took out Lance Archer with a Buckshot Lariat and stopped Jon Moxley from winning by punching him off the top of the ladder.

Page was originally the No. 1 contender heading into the All Out pay-per-view, but Omega challenged him to a 10-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen with his No. 1 contender spot on the line. Page, along with four members of The Dark Order, came up short against Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers. Page then attempted to cut a promo the following week but was attacked by The Elite and written off TV.

Page then had a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone during Rhodes to the Top‘s first commercial break. He talked about having his first child, then said he needed to catch up with some old friends (The Dark Order) and “find the words for some others” (The Elite).

The storyline between Page and The Elite stretches all the way back to when they were all in Ring of Honor as members of Bullet Club. Page came up short in his first attempt at becoming AEW World Champion at the 2019 All Out event, then began a downward spiral of alcohol abuse and self-doubt. He eventually split from the rest of The Elite but wound up becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions with Omega. The two then met in the finals of an Eliminator tournament at last year’s Full Gear, which Omega won via One-Winged Angel. A month later Omega turned heel, aligned himself with Don Callis, cheated to become AEW World Champion and took on a new persona as “The Belt Collector.”

