AEW Fans Try to Predict the Winner of Omega vs Hangman After Bryan Danielson Wins at Full Gear

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear was the home for the Eliminator Tournament finals, which came down to Bryan Danielson vs Miro. Whoever came out victorious would claim the next shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega, and after a physical match between Danielson and The Redeemer, it was Danielson who came out victorious. That’s when social media went into overdrive, and while some of it was because of the match itself, another legion of fans couldn’t help but try and figure out how the result would affect the AEW World Championship match later in the night, trying to predict if Omega or Hangman Page would leave Full Gear as Champion.

You can understand why too, as Danielson and Miro both represent different sides of AEW. Danielson is a clear babyface and has been since coming into AEW. Meanwhile, Miro started out more as a babyface when he came to AEW but has since transformed into a full-on heel persona as his Redeemer character.

If a Heel or Face won the match, that might influence who wins the match later in the night. Some might feel that Miro would be an odd pick to face Omega since they are both heels. Meanwhile, Danielson facing Page might be an odd fit too, especially since Danielson has wanted Omega all along.

You can see why it became a popular topic, and you can check out some of the reactions and predictions coming in starting on the next slide.

Who do you think will win Omega vs Page? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

