New AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender Crowned at AEW Full Gear

AEW’s Full Gear featured the finals of the 2021 AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament on Saturday night, as Bryan Danielson defeated Miro to earn a future shot at All Elite Wrestling’s top prize. Danielson managed to overcome his considerably bigger opponent by hitting a DDT from the top rope (attacking Miro’s weak neck), then choked him out with a guillotine choke. He’ll now face the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW title in the near future.

Miro was added into the tournament in the semifinals, replacing Jon Moxley after the former world champion opted to check himself into inpatient rehab for alcohol. AEW president Tony Khan has been supportive of Moxley’s decision from the beginning, and confirmed swapping in Miro changed quite a few plans with AEW’s creative going forward. The “leaked” version of the Full Gear card from last month had Danielson booked to face Moxley in the finals, and the latter was seemingly on the verge of a heel turn.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/X4cf0vOsXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

“This is going to have a long-term ripple effect,” Khan told PW Torch. “Absolutely. And we’ll see how things go at Full Gear. But Miro taking Jon’s place in the tournament, it definitely changed multiple stories and multiple plans. And you know, thankfully, we just kind of punted the can down the road, and it did affect the card, and I changed up what I was planning for the matches this past Wednesday, but the face to face confrontation, at least between Punk and Kingston, we are able to have it now.”

Check out the full results from Full Gear below!

(Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson def. Miro

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight)