AEW Fight for the Fallen Start Time, How to Watch

AEW will host its next live event, Fight for the Fallen, on Saturday night at Daily’s Place Amphitheater at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Just like with the Fyter Fest event in June, the show will air completely free on the B/R Live streaming service here in the United States. All that’s required to watch is for the viewer to create a free account on the site, which you can do here.

The event’s pre-show, dubbed The Buy In, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on AEW’s official YouTube Channel. The pre-show will feature a six-man tag match pitting Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara and a singles match between Sonny Kiss and “The Librarian” Peter Avalon.

The main card is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on B/R Live. The five announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks, SoCal Uncensored vs. the Lucha Brothers., “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian, Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie and Kenny Omega vs. Cima.

Chris Jericho will also be present at the show, as he is being advertised to appear in the ring with a live microphone.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Jacksonville Victim Assistance Advisory Council to aid victims of gun violence in the wake of the August 2018 shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Saturday’s show will serve as AEW’s final live event before their next major pay-per-view, All Out. That event will take place on Aug. 31 at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago, the same venue that housed the All In event a year prior that served as a predecessor for AEW’s launch as a company. The sold-out show only has two matches officially announced thus far — Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Jericho vs. Page for the AEW World Championship.