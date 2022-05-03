AEW Fight Forever: More Names Reportedly Confirmed, Roster Size

✖

AEW Fight Forever, the first console video game for All Elite Wrestling, is still reportedly planned for release later this year. More information about the game is supposed to drop on the AEW Games Twitch channel on Wednesday, but in the meantime, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report with some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the game. That includes a report that the game's roster is currently expected to have around 50 wrestlers and that there will be "some unfortunate notable omissions in the first release," though DLC is being discussed.

As for the game's roster, previous teasers have either shown or confirmed Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Jungle Boy, The Young Bucks, Owen Hart and Thunder Rosa. Fightful's report named CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho as more confirmed names. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...