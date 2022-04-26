Kenny Omega Teases In-Depth Look at AEW: Fight Forever Game

✖

AEW: Fight Forever, AEW's first console video game, is still reportedly set for release later this year. The updates, outside of Tony Khan confirming the title last week, have been few and far between beyond the initial preview and a few character designs. But Kenny Omega, who has played a major role in overseeing AEW Games, is promising a big in-depth look at the game is on the way.

"I mean we're working real hard on trying to get something that is presentable, trying to get something that is gonna be complete, ASAP and hopefully that means this year," Omega said while speaking on the Put Your Quarters on the Glass YouTube channel. "Hopefully we're also gonna have more materials to show everyone real soon and I know that there should be something actually really soon being released. I'm not sure when this will release but you may have already seen it by now and that's just a little taste for things to come but there should be something more expansive, something a little more of an in-depth look, I would say in the upcoming months for sure. Just keep everyone up to speed let everyone know where we're at."

Omega previously spoke with the Wrestling Observer about how the game will compare to WWE 2K22, the latest installment in WWE's series with 2K Games. Fight Forever will be developed by WWE 2K's previous developer, Yuke's.

"We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases," Omega said. "But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added. "But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they're in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it's fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too."