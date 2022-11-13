AEW's Top World Champion Expected to Lose at AEW Full Gear 2022

AEW's final pay-per-view of 2022, Full Gear, already has nine matches booked on the card ahead of next Saturday's show in Newark, New Jersey. BetOnline released the early betting odds for most of the matches, which actually favor MJF beating current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the company's top prize. Given his white-hot momentum over the past few months that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but it's still rare to see Moxley be a major underdog heading into an AEW pay-per-view.

You can see the early betting odds below. Other matches like The Elite returning to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships and HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Championship have also been teased.

A EW World Championship: Jon Moxley (+400) vs. MJF (-700)

Jon Moxley (+400) vs. MJF (-700) AEW Interim Women's World Championship : Toni Storm (-130) vs. Jamie Hayter (-110)

: Toni Storm (-130) vs. Jamie Hayter (-110) AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Acclaimed (-2000) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (+700)

The Acclaimed (-2000) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (+700) ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (-220) vs. Bryan Danielson (+225) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+400) vs. Sammy Guevara (+1000)

Chris Jericho (-220) vs. Bryan Danielson (+225) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+400) vs. Sammy Guevara (+1000) TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (-2000) vs. Nyla Rose (+700)

Jade Cargill (-2000) vs. Nyla Rose (+700) Saraya (-700) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (+400)

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (-700) vs. Luchasaurus (+400)

Darby Allin & Sting (-500) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (+300)

Jon Moxley's AEW Future

It's been an eventful 2022 for Moxley. He won the interim AEW World Championship over the summer at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then unified his title with CM Punk's despite his initial three-year contract expiring. He dropped the title to CM Punk at All Out, then won the vacated title back at AEW Grand Slam after Punk's injury/explosive post-show press conference had him disappear from the promotion. He then signed a five-year extension with AEW.

"I don't plan on going anywhere else," Moxley said in an interview with Sports Illustrated shortly after the new contract was announced. "It's the best job in the world, and I'm very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That's my focus, and that's a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it's a perfect fit."