Watch: Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Save Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear

Santana and Ortiz managed to beat The Young Bucks in the opening match of AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night, but Matt and Nick Jackson wound up getting the last laugh thanks to some help from two WWE Hall of Famers. Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, better known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, were ringside for the match and saw as the two heels were joined by Sammy Guevara in beating down The Bucks. The two legends decided to jump the guardrail and make the save, which included Morton jumping over the top rope and hitting a Canadian Destroyer on Santana.

Morton then hit a suicide dive to the outside as Gibson helped the Bucks clear the ring. Morton’s move was a callback to a match the Express had Ortiz and Santana (formerly known as LAX) during WrestleMania weekend.

"You're never too old to rock n roll"#AEWFullGear

The two WWE Hall of Famers gave Santana and Ortiz high praise when they spoke with ComicBook.com back in August.

“LAX [Santana & Ortiz] are one hell of a tag team,” Morton said. “They’re absolutely phenomenal.”

A day before Full Gear, AEW released the first official set of rankings for the tag, singles and women’s division in the company based off their win-loss records and quality of victories. Check out the full rankings below.

Men’s

Cody Rhodes PAC Hangman Adam Page Kenny Omega Jon Moxley

Tag

The Lucha Bros. Private Party The Young Bucks Dark Order Best Friends

Women