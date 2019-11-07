AEW Full Gear How to Watch, Start Time, Full Card

All Elite Wrestling will host its first pay-per-view since AEW Dynamite launched on Saturday night with the Full Gear event from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET (with a 30-minute Buy-In preshow) and can be purchased via pay-per-view or on B/R Live for $49.99. The show is headlined by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes, but also features a number of grudge matches that have been developed on Dynamite each week on TNT. This will mark AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2019 as its next noteworthy event, AEW Dynamite Homecoming, will take place in Jacksonville on New Year’s Day in 2020.
Check out the full card in the list below. We’ll continue to update this list as more matches are announced
- AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes — The match between Jericho and the AEW EVP was announced shortly after “Le Champion” became the company’s first world champion at All Out in August. In the months prior to that there was quite a bit of tension between the two, as Jericho still held a grudge against Rhodes’ father Dusty and took exception to Rhodes not thanking him enough for joining the promotion. Over the past few weeks The Elite have feuded with Jericho’s new Inner Circle faction, leading to the company announcing a special stipulation. If the bout goes to a draw after the 60-minute time limit, a panel of three judges will crown the winner. That same panel will also be at ringside to prevent the Inner Circle faction from interfering
- Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega — The feud between the pair has been brewing since Moxley debuted at Double or Nothing, but due to a staph infection in Moxley’s elbow the match had to be cut from the All Out card mere days before the show. Omega called out Moxley for being “unprofessional” about his preparation for the match, though it appears his mental downward spiral has ended thanks to a string of televised wins. Much to Moxley’s chagrin, Tony Khan opted to make the match unsanctioned in case things got too violent between the two.
- The Young Bucks vs. Proud-n-Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) — The team formerly known as LAX made their AEW debut at All Out and attacked both The Bucks and the Lucha Brothers following their intense Escalera de la Muerte ladder match. They quickly joined up with Jericho and called out Matt and Nick Jackson, claiming that they were the best tag team on the planet.
- Adam Page vs. PAC — The Hangman came up short against Jericho at All Out and lost in convincing fashion to PAC during Dynamite’s premiere. But the young star is looking to get back on track, so he’ll take another shot at bringing down “The Bastard.”
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: SCU vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Emi Sakura
- Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley (Buy-In)