AEW Full Gear: The Young Bucks Finally Capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships Against FTR
After over a full year of failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the Young Bucks finally brought home the gold during Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view by beating FTR. The two teams battled for more than 30 minutes, pulling out moves from the classic tag teams that inspired them from the past such as the Dudleyz, the Hardy Boyz, the Steiner Bros., the Brainbusters, The Hart Foundation and even DIY.
Throughout the match Matt Jackson sold the leg FTR injured weeks back. The final sequence saw Cash Wheeler rip the boot off Jackson's leg and knock him out with a superkick. But in a drastic departure from their "No Flips, Just Fists" catchphrase he attempted a Springboard 450 splash. Jackson rolled out of the way and nailed a Superkick with the injured leg to pick up the win.
Flips, Flips, Fists, New Champions.#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CPVLurRLyI— GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA - #AEWFullGear (@GifSkullIV) November 8, 2020
Check out the full results from Full Gear below:
- The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page
- Orange Cassidy def. John Silver
- TNT Championship: Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks def. FTR
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)