AEW Full Gear: The Young Bucks Finally Capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships Against FTR

After over a full year of failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the Young Bucks finally brought home the gold during Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view by beating FTR. The two teams battled for more than 30 minutes, pulling out moves from the classic tag teams that inspired them from the past such as the Dudleyz, the Hardy Boyz, the Steiner Bros., the Brainbusters, The Hart Foundation and even DIY.

Throughout the match Matt Jackson sold the leg FTR injured weeks back. The final sequence saw Cash Wheeler rip the boot off Jackson's leg and knock him out with a superkick. But in a drastic departure from their "No Flips, Just Fists" catchphrase he attempted a Springboard 450 splash. Jackson rolled out of the way and nailed a Superkick with the injured leg to pick up the win.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below: