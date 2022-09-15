AEW Grand Slam 2022 Full Card Announced

AEW's Grand Slam event returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21 for the second year in a row. Coming off the chaos of All Out and its now-infamous post-show media scrum, the young promotion will look to bounce back with a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite followed by an AEW Rampage taping. While last year's show was headlined by a non-title bout between then-champion Kenny Omega and a debuting Bryan Danielson, this year's event is all about crowning a new AEW World Champion after CM Punk was stripped of the title last week. A six-man tournament was announced with the finals being confirmed last night, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.

Should Moxley win, he becomes AEW's first three-time world champion. But if "The American Dragon" can pull out a victory it'll mark his first championship reign since joining AEW. He'll also have successfully avenged his three major losses from the past year, taking down Hangman Page, Chris Jericho and Mox.

Elsewhere on the card, a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship will take place with Toni Storm facing Serena Deeb, Athena and Dr. Britt Baker. A tag match between the four took place on this week Dynamite with Deeb pinning Storm thanks to Baker using a steel chair with the referee's back turned. There's also the unresolved issue regarding Jamie Hayter, who attacked Storm after the match but showed she still is on the outs with Baker.

The show's only rematch from All Out will see AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed. Many fans believe Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will avenge their previous loss and win the tag titles, given the massive crowd reactions they've recently received. After this week's Dynamite, more matches were confirmed for Grand Slam during the Rampage taping. Check out the updated card below:

AEW Dynamite (Sept. 21)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho

