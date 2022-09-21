AEW Grand Slam: Who is Favored in Each Championship Match Tonight?

AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the annual Grand Slam event tonight in Queens, New York. The live AEW Dynamite episode emanating from the historic arena will feature five championship matches, including the crowning of a new AEW World Championship after CM Punk was stripped of the title following the All Out pay-per-view. Fans have their opinions on who is favored in each match, but BetOnline went a step further and published official betting odds for each match, indicating which champs are expected to retain and which titles will likely change hands.

Check out the betting lines below. Do you agree with the oddsmakers' choices? Let us know down in the comments!

AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (-400) vs. Jon Moxley (+250)

AEW Interim Women's Championship: Toni Storm (-900) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (+450) vs. Serena Deeb (+650) vs. Athena (+1600)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory (+375) vs. The Acclaimed (-700)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (-700) vs. Orange Cassidy (+400)

ROH World Championship Claudio Castagnoli (-800) vs. Chris Jericho (+425)

The two obvious standouts here are having Danielson favored of Moxley to win the AEW World Championship and for The Acclaimed to be heavily favored in winning the tag titles against Swerve In Our Glory. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have been generating massive reactions from fans recently and many felt an audible should've been called in having them win back at All Out. But it looks like Tony Khan quickly booked a rematch in order for the result to be reversed.

Regarding Danielson, the win would give "The American Dragon" his first championship in AEW and help him redeem the loss he suffered against Moxley back at Revolution. But there's also the MJF factor to consider, as Khan made it clear Friedman can use his Casino Ladder Match poker chip just like the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in at any time.

"I think any time, any sanctioned event we can certainly make it happen," Khan explained on Rasslin on Wednesday morning. "In this day and age, with live television and pay-per-view events, and all [of these other] opportunities, it's exciting to have a contender out there looming and to have this big championship match tonight on Dynamite. Certainly, it's that much more interesting to have two of the best wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley one on one for the world championship, and to have a great wrestler like MJF looming in the background as a top contender with the right to challenge for the title any time. It's a very interesting championship picture right now in AEW."