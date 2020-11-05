Hangman Page, Kenny Omega Save The Young Bucks From Another FTR Attack

✖

Former tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will meet in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament on Saturday at AEW Full Gear. The storyline between the two can be traced back all the way to the 2019 All Out event when Hangman's failed attempt at becoming the first AEW World Champion sent him into a downward spiral. After dropping the tag titles at All Out to FTR the pair split, with Omega saying he wanted a "clean slate" as a singles wrestler. By that point, The Young Bucks had also kicked Page out of The Elite when FTR tricked him into stopping them from earning the tag title shot at All Out.

But on the final episode of AEW Dynamite before Full Gear the plot thickened for all four men. The Bucks successfully defeated Private Party, only for FTR to attack them again and threaten to damage Matt Jackson's ankle even further. Suddenly Page ran down (with whiskey in-hand) to chase the heels away, followed by Omega moments later. The two stood face-to-face in the ring to end the segment, marking the first time they had shared a ring since splitting up.

More questions than answers came out of this exchange as we go into #AEWFullGear this Saturday. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Tx53jxbHB1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

The two cut separate promos elsewhere in the night to give their thoughts on the match. Omega presumed he'd be the winner, while Page admitted he was nervous about the match.

Who do you think is winning the No. 1 contender spot on Saturday? Let us know down in the comments