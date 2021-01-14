Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill 2021 Full Card, Start Time

✖

Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view takes place this Saturday, and wrestling fans around the world will have their eyes glued to the Nashville-based promotion thanks to the show's main event. After capturing the AEW World Championship back at the Winter is Coming special in December, All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega has repeatedly popped up on Impact television alongside former Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. "The Cleaner" has hinted at "collecting" Rich Swann's world championship, which has led to a six-man tag match pitting Omega and The Good Brothers against Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Elsewhere on the card the Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be revived and awarded to the winners of Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh, Ethan Page will face his alter-ego The Karate Man and Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will fight in a Barbed Wire Massacre.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be available via pay-per-view providers and FITE TV. Check out the full card below:

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

X Division Championship: Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Kiera Hoga and Tasha Steelz

Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan (Barbed Wire Massacre)

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering (Old School Rules)

Rosemary and Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander

Last week's AEW Dynamite saw the Omega storyline extend to both companies as Gallows and Anderson (wearing the Impact World Tag Team Championships) invaded the show to help beat up Jon Moxley. The two made a surprise appearance once again this week to work a six-man tag match with Omega, which ended with a brawl that got Moxley, the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks involved.