Kenny Omega Attacks Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Booked for Match at Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View

Kenny Omega once again appeared on Impact Wrestling this week, and the reigning AEW World Champion wound up getting booked for a match at the promotion's next pay-per-view. Throughout the night Omega and Don Callis remained in their tour bus with Karl Anderson, and "The Cleaner" took offense when Impact World Champion Rich Swann made a few sly comments about Anderson only doing what Omega tells him. The main event of the show saw Anderson pick up an underhanded win over Chris Sabin, which Swann objected to on the entrance ramp. This eventually led to a brawl backstage between Anderson & Luke Gallows against Swann and the Morto City Machine Guns, ending with Omega cracking a caution sign over Swann's head.

As Omega posed over Swann, he proposed that a six-man tag match be made for Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan 21. Callis then made it official, declaring Omega would team with Anderson and Gallows to face Swann, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. No word yet on if any of Impact's championships will be on the line in the match.

The match will mark the reunion of three former members of the wildly popular Bullet Club faction. Anderson was one of the founding members of the New Japan faction in 2013, and both he and Gallows were pillars of the group until their departure for WWE in February 2016. Meanwhile, Omega served as the group's leader from January 2016 until October 2018, when he and the rest of The Elite formally departed from the faction.

Omega teased during his first Impact appearance last week that he wants to start collecting more championships, hinting at possibly challenging Swann for his title.

"As a child, I considered myself a bit of a hobbyist. I was a collector. Well I had to quit. You know why? Because no matter how much money I spent, no matter how many rare comic books I collected, I could never get the most rarest, the most valuable prizes in the comic book industry. Now I found a new hobby and I found the most valuable prize of them all. The Action Comics No. 1. And hell, I don't mind if I add X-Men No. 1 to my collection, the AAA title. I don't mind if I add a Spider-Man No. 1 to my collection. Who knows, maybe that's the Impact Championship? You guys have got a great champion right?"