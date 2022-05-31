AEW's Jake Atlas Arrested and Charged With Domestic Battery

✖

Jake Atlas, a former WWE star who signed with AEW back in January, was arrested back in May 23 and charged with a misdemeanor battery (domestic assault) charge on his partner, according to a police report obtained by PWInsider. He was released from jail later that same day and is scheduled to be in court in Orange County, Florida on June 28.

Atlas, real name Kenny Sanchez Martinez, was released from his WWE contract on Aug. 6, 2021, after working with the WWE for approximately three years. He briefly popped up in other promotions, including Ring of Honor, before announcing he was stepping away from pro wrestling due to mental health reasons. He then made his surprise return during the Dec. 28, 2021 episode of AEW Dark and the following week Tony Khan announced he had signed with the company. Unfortunately, his AEW Rampage debut against Adam Cole saw him tear his ACL and he has been out of action ever since. He has yet to fully comment on the situation, but details from the police report can be found here.

It's worth noting that, despite Khan's announcement, Atlas' name is not listed on AEW's official roster page on the company's website. ComicBook has reached out to AEW for comment on his contractual status. Stay tuned for more details.

This story is developing...