AEW’s Jake Atlas Reveals Injury Update

Jake Atlas was ready to storm All Elite Wrestling after signing with the company, but unfortunately, that momentum was stalled after he suffered an injury in his debut match against Adam Cole. Today Atlas provided an update on his injury and his recovery, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL, which will put him out of the ring for a while. That said, he already started working on prehab before his surgery to get the best start on recovery he could, and he has nothing but great things to say about how AEW has handled the situation.

Atlas wrote “hi everyone! Quick update 🙂 My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success.”

“I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere,” Atlas wrote. “I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with prehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.”

Atlas also posted a photo in the hospital of himself flashing a peace sign, and he seems to be in good spirits. We at ComicBook wish Atlas all the best and a speedy recovery.

Atlas is one of AEW’s more recent signees, and in recent months have included Bryan Danielson, Cole, Ruby Soho, Brody King, Danhausen, and of course Keith Lee, who debuted in AEW on last week’s episode of Dynamite.

There seem to be more coming too, so when Atlas does return to the ring, he will likely have even more A-Plus talent to mix it up with.

