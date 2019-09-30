Watch: AEW’s Joey Janela and Super Humman Jump Through Table With Action Figures and VCRs

Every since stuntman and wrestling Twitter personality Super Humman exploded in popularity earlier this year, online wrestling fans have been begging to see AEW’s Joey Janela pop up in one of his videos. That wish was granted on Sunday when “The Bad Boy” appeared in a video where he and Humman both jumped onto a table covered in action figures and VCRs. It looked incredibly painful.

Janela made a name for himself in recent years as one of the most popular hardcore wrestlers on the American independent scene. Prior to signing with AEW he worked CZW, MLF, Beyond Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, AAW, Chikara and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, though he is best known for his time in Game Changer Wrestling and his Joey Janela’s Spring Break events, which first started in March 2017 as part of WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Janela was one of the first wrestlers outside of The Elite to sign with AEW back in January. Back in May he announced that, even though he’s now under contract with AEW, the Spring Break events will continue in 2020.

Unfortunately for Janela, he hasn’t had much luck in matches under the AEW banner. After failing to win the initial Casinao Battle Royale at Double or Nothing he lost an Unsanctioned Match against Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest, a six-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen and lost a triple threat against Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin at All Out back in August. He has also yet to be booked for any matches on AEW Dynamite despite the company slowly announcing them over the past few months.

