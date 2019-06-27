Watch: AEW Announces Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela Match at Fyter Fest Will Be a Non-Sanctioned Match

AEW announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that Saturday night’s match between Jon Moxley and Joey Janela at the Fyter Fest event will be a Non-Sanctioned match.

“Due to both competitors’ propensite for violence and the statements coming from both camps, AEW has decided to strip this match of all rules,” the company stated in a video uploaded to Twitter. “This is a non-sanctioned match.”

The video then cut to audio from a promo Janela gave several weeks back regarding the match, saying that he’d rather be dead than live in obscurity.

“…Unlike you Jon Moxley, I haven’t made millions. I haven’t been told by somebody that I had to dress like an auto mechanic. While you were doing all these things in the last 10 years, while you were being a bootleg, watered-down, PG, supervised version of your former self, I’ve been doing things that make your 17 year-career look like child’s play,” Janela said. “And if I start to make a fool out of myself on that very night, you might as well kill me. Because I’d rather be here (points to a casket) than obscurity.’

The match marks Moxley’s first official AEW bout since signing a multi-year deal with the company in May. The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing by storming the ring through the crowd and knocking out Chris Jericho, a referee and finally Kenny Omega.

Several weeks later Moxley cut his first promo on Janela.

“Joey Janela, let’s talk about that,” Moxley said. “This man says he wants to die in the ring. Okay, I get it. But when the ‘Bad Boy’ Joey Janela said this, Jon Moxley didn’t exist in AEW. Things are different now. Now you’re talking about a guy that doesn’t have an off-switch. You’re talking about a guy that doesn’t care if children are in the audience. I don’t care if your grandmother is in the audience. You’re talking about a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the referee’s discretion. When I get in the ring, when I step through the ropes and the bell rings, you’re talking about a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the safety of the athlete. On June 29, Daytona Beach at the Fyter Fest, Jon Moxley, Joey Janela, you’re going to get it right now. Quick, fast, in your face. Think of it as Amazon Prime for head trauma.”

Fyter Fest will take place on Saturday night at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event will stream online for free via B/R Live.