Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Contract Signing Announced for This Week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the Dec. 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. As part of the build for the event, this week's Dynamite will have a special contract signing between the two men. Their rivalry traces back well over a year to when their bout at All Out was cancelled due to Moxley suffering a staph infection, prompting Omega to chastise the former WWE star as being "unprofessional." Moxley eventually got his revenge, first by attacking Omega during the Dynamite premiere episode and later by winning a Lights Out unsanctioned match at the 2019 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Moxley went on to win AEW's top prize at Revolution, while Omega spent the bulk of 2019 holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Hangman Page. Omega won the eight-man AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament by beating Page at Full Gear, then approached Moxley after the champ retained in an I Quit Match with Eddie Kingston.

On last week's Dynamite Omega announced he's ready to "reassume the role" as both "The Cleaner" and "The Best Bout Machine," while also pointing out that their first match never counted in the record books because of its unsanctioned status.

This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7c on @tntdrama, we’ll have the Official Contract Signing for the December 2nd #AEW World Championship match, Champion @JonMoxley v. #1 Contender @KennyOmegamanX Join us at @dailysplace by getting your tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V7LsNeJOxN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020

Check out the full lineup for this week's Dynamite below: