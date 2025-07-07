10 Superhero Rip-Offs That Surpassed the Originals

Marvel and DC Comics have more or less been in competition since the moment they were founded. The two have historically “borrowed ideas” from one another, which is just a polite way of saying they ripped ideas off each other. It’s why there are so many characters that feel oddly similar, like Darkseid and Thanos, or how both Jason Todd and Bucky Barnes’ stories hit the same beats. While it’s tempting to declare that the original idea always wins out, the truth is that, sometimes, the copycat ends up being the superior character or adventure. Perhaps it’s because the copycat had the benefit of learning what did and didn’t work with the original.

It’s safe to say that publishing giants like Marvel and DC Comics have had to work hard to stay at the top. Likewise, they had to struggle to stay alive, especially during the era of the Comics Code Authority (we all know how badly that went for some publishers). At the beginning, DC Comics was the clear winner of this battle, but over time, Marvel worked hard to make a name for itself and even survived losing their distribution deal. Many experts would claim that the rivalry wasn’t that cut-throat, and fans have enjoyed debating that fact. After all, they did have a whole crossover series, once upon a time. So maybe at one point, that’s true! Regardless, having two powerhouses creating superhero comics has resulted in some interesting back-and-forth, and ultimately, it’s the fans who win.

1) Batman Beyond (Spider-Man 2099)

There have been many iterations of Batman and Spider-Man over the years, so it may be surprising to learn that one specific Spider-Man version helped inspire a cherished Batman adventure. Spider-Man 2099 first came around in the ’90s, portraying a more futuristic version of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Most notably, this wasn’t Peter Parker, but Miguel O’Hara. His story was a hit, but what it inspired in DC Comics arguably did even better.

Enter Batman Beyond, originally an animated series set in a futuristic Gotham. The story takes place after Bruce Wayne has been forced into retirement (unsurprisingly, his body couldn’t keep up with all the damage he put it through). In this world, Gotham still very much needed a Batman, so Terry McGinnis stepped into the role. Terry is the best of both worlds; he’s young and hopeful, but inexperienced. He also has a very different build from Bruce. He’s more agile but not quite as strong, though thankfully, the suit helps compensate for what he’s lacking there.

2) Dr. Strange (Dr. Fate)

The debate between Dr. Strange and Dr. Fate is pretty contentious, as Dr. Fate fans will argue in his defense, making good points in the process. However, Dr. Strange is far better known and arguably more popular, so he gets the win in this debate. DC Comics’ Dr. Fate came first as a powerful master of the mystic arts. Marvel’s Doctor Strange would take another twenty years to arrive, with a few notable changes along the way.

Dr. Fate and Doctor Strange seem to have many differences, and even Strange’s creators have claimed there’s no copying happening here. However, they have very similar outfits, backgrounds, and titles. So that claim is a bit hard to believe. Doctor Strange did drop the infamous golden helmet that Dr. Fate is known for. Likewise, their magical systems work slightly differently, particularly in how the mantle is passed on.

3) Swamp Thing (Man-Thing)

Most comic fans will universally agree that Swamp Thing is the superior character. That’s not just about strength, but the complexity of his character and the writing for him. It’s not hard to see how one character inspired the other here, and it’s impossible to pretend this was anything other than a copycat situation.

Here’s where things get interesting, as both characters arrived around the same time. One could argue it’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg debate. Ultimately, Man-Thing came out slightly earlier. However, it’s Swamp Thing that has become the popular favorite, often hailed as one of the best stories in DC Comics.

4) Gamora (Big Barda)

DC Comics first introduced Big Barda during the ’70s, and it’s safe to say that she is an absolute powerhouse. Her origin story was rich and complex, as she started on the side of Apokolips before eventually changing sides (thanks, Mister Miracle!). Over the years, Big Barda has made many appearances, but it sometimes feels like DC isn’t making use of her full potential.

That may explain why the Marvel copycat version took off. Gamora hit Marvel Comics in the same decade, telling a pretty familiar story. She’s the adopted daughter of Thanos, but she eventually resists his teachings and swaps to the side of good. Gamora becomes a central character for the Guardians of the Galaxy, one of Marvel’s most popular cosmic teams, putting her in the limelight more often than not.

5) Bullseye (Deadshot)

On the surface, it may be tempting to say that Bullseye and Deadshot aren’t essentially the same character. One is famous for using his guns, while the other built a reputation around throwing weapons. That said, the two have more in common than not. In particular, they (almost) always hit their marks, are hired assassins, and both participated with their franchises’ anti-hero teams.

Over the years, Deadshot’s story has expanded, allowing him to grow as a character. The same can be said for Bullseye, so fans may still argue about who is better here. Deadshot came first, paving the way for everything that follows. Meanwhile, Bullseye quickly stole the show, portraying a terrifyingly versatile character that could make a weapon out of nearly any object.

6) The Vision (Red Tornado)

The Red Tornado first appeared in DC Comics during the late 1960s, telling the story of an android designed for evil purposes. However, fans know that those purposes were quickly subverted, as another entity took over the body and became a superhero and member of the Justice League. That story probably sounds familiar to Marvel fans.

The Vision also appeared in the late 1960s, just a few months after Red Tornado. He is an artificial intelligence created by Ultron, with a few twists to make him more unique, of course. However, Vision quickly became his own entity and a hero in his own right, battling against his maker alongside the Avengers.

7) Ultron (Brainiac)

It’s ironic that both Vision and his maker, Ultron, would appear on the list. Or, maybe it’s appropriate. Brianiac is a classic villain in DC Comics, and he’s obviously pretty well known, even by the most casual DC fans. That said, Ultron’s impact has had lasting and spreading effects, and that’s hard to ignore.

At the end of the day, it’s clear how these villains inspired one another. More importantly, they have both created significant threats for their superhero counterparts, pushing the plot forward in ways that fans have always loved and appreciated.

8) Deadpool (Deathstroke)

While some copycats are debatable, others are far more clear-cut. That brings us to Deadpool and Deathstroke. Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson, came first. He’s an infamous mercenary and one of the deadliest assassins in DC Comics, and that’s saying something! Enter Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, the merc with a mouth.

Even their names are pretty similar, both their real names and their aliases. We guess that since Deadpool was always meant to be a bit funnier and break the fourth wall, they were less worried about being obvious. Regardless, while Deathstroke will always prove to be an amazing threat, Deadpool’s antics have run away with this victory, as evidenced by his solo series and the mark he’s left on pop culture.

9) Bane (Crossbones)

These two may not fall under the superhero category, but their stories are essential for fan-favorite heroes. Crossbones is an antagonist to the beloved Captain America, first appearing in 1989. He was a fairly popular character at the time, and his popularity got a boost thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, his reputation has nothing on Bane. Bane is one of Batman’s top antagonists, and he first hit the scene in 1993. This antagonist quickly stole the show, giving Batman a threat like no other. He’s one of the villains Batman has the hardest time defeating, and he’s even landed some memorable blows on this hero.

10) Ant-Man (Captain Atom)

Last, but not least, there’s Ant-Man and Captain Atom. While most Marvel fans will enjoy poking fun at Hank Pym (to be fair, he has a massive ego to poke at), most will agree he’s a stronger character than Captain Atom. Captain Atom came first, hitting the comic book industry during the ’60s. Hank Pym arrived later, and he didn’t take the mantle of Ant-Man until a little after his first appearance.

Both heroes have a lot in common, ranging from their brilliant minds to their ability to modify their sizes at will. That said, it’s pretty clear which one of these characters pop culture is more aware of.