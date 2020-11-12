Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Match Booked for Dec. 2 AEW Dynamite

✖

Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship at the end of Saturday night's Full Gear, and his celebration was cut short by the new No. 1 contender for his title, Kenny Omega. AEW doesn't have another pay-per-view on the schedule until Revolution in February 2021, but luckily they won't have to wait that long to see the two clash. The company announced on this week's Dynamite that their title match will take place on the Dec. 2 episode of Dynamite.

The two were rivals for a good portion of 2019, with Moxley attacking Omega during Dynamite's premiere as payback for the comments Kenny made about Moxley missing the All Out pay-per-view. They eventually met at Full Gear 2019 in a wildly violent Lights Out Unsanctioned Match, which Moxley won. He cut a backstage promo mentioning their first match, and that he would still win the rematch even though it's a standard singles bout.

"Beating Omega once is one thing. Beating Omega twice takes someone special, and that's me" - @JonMoxley.

