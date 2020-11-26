Jon Moxley Takes Out Kenny Omega, Finally Signs Contract for AEW World Championship Match

✖

Jon Moxley finally signed on the dotted line during this week's AEW Dynamite, making his AEW World Championship Match with Kenny Omega next week official. The champ surprised "The Cleaner" with an attack inside the entrance tunnel during Omega's entrance, then planted him in the ring with a Paradigm Shift on the world title. Moxley then grabbed a microphone, saying Omega was the one who put out the hit on his backstage attack last week.

He told Omega the only way he'd win is if he finally lives up to the hype the fans have been saying about him, and points out that nobody has been able to pin him in the past 18 months.

Omega cut a promo earlier in the evening, asking Moxley for the gentleman's agreement that he not include any "garbage wrestling" in their match.

The Moxley vs. Omega match will headline next week's "Winter Is Coming" special edition of Dynamite. Check out the card for the show (as of now) below: