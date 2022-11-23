AEW Star Wants Iconic Kanye West Song For His Entrance Music

All Elite Wrestling has spared no expense when it comes to entrance music. Top talents like Jon Moxley, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Hook have made established tunes their regular theme songs, while Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks most recently hit the ring to "Carry on Wayward Son" by Kansas for their return match at AEW Full Gear. This precedent of licensing familiar songs has rubbed off on the AEW roster, as a rising star is hoping to bring back his independent scene entrance music for at least one night.

Speaking on Watching The Throne podcast, Ricky Starks revealed that one of his dreams is to walk the AEW aisle to "Touch The Sky" by Kanye West.

"My goal is to get the rights to play Touch The Sky at least once for one of my matches. That's the goal," Starks said. "I'm putting it out there. I'm manifesting this happening. That's what I want out of this whole thing. The day that I get that, I'm pretty much going to set Twitter on fire."

Starks is not the only AEW star to have used a familiar rap song on the independent circuit. Before using his custom "Better Than You" theme, newly-crowned AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman would enter Limitless Wrestling arenas to "Trophies" by Drake.

The Absolute One noted that he was drawn to "Touch The Sky" specifically because of its music video, which made him realize that the tune is "real stadium music."

"I had to watch the music video again. I heard the song in a movie and I had never thought to think of it in that type of light," Starks continued. "I ended up using it as my theme song and it kind of took off from there in terms, I'll meet other Kanye West fans and I'll tell them my entrance and they immediately start singing Touch The Sky. It's real stadium music."

If Starks continues the trajectory that he's on, it could be only a matter of time before he warrants "real stadium music" for his entrance. Starks meets Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. If he wins he will face MJF for the AEW World Championship next month at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.