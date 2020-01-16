Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Earns an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match on Jan. 22 AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page kept their unlikely momentum rolling on AEW Dynamite this week, as the pair won a fatal-four way to earn a title shot against SCU’s Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian on the Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite. That show will serve as the second half of the Bash at the Beach event at take place during Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux. The episode will also crown the next No. 1 Contender for Jericho’s AEW World Championship, as the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara will face the winner of Darby Allin vs. PAC.

Kazarian and Sky became the company’s first tag team champions by winning a seven-team tournament, beating out The Best Friends, The Dark Order and The Lucha Brothers in three consecutive weeks in October. Since then they’ve successfully retained against The Lucha Bros., Private Party, The Inner Circle and The Young Bucks.

Despite leaving The Elite faction a recent episode of Being The Elite (and dealing with an apparent drinking problem), Page was paired up with Omega for a series of tag matches in recent weeks. Page hit a blind tag on Matt Jackson late in Wednesday’s match, then hit a Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger double-team attack with Omega