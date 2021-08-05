Kenny Omega and The Elite Possibly Dropping More Hints About AEW Signing CM Punk, Other Free Agents

✖

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers took a victory lap on this week's AEW Dynamite after beating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in a 10-man tag team match last week. The group started off by cutting a backstage promo, saying they'd all retire with their current championships and that their numbers would have to be hung from the rafters of Daily's Place. They then interrupted Page's promo midway through the show and attacked him, culminating in Omega bashing the AEW World Championship across a helpless Page's face.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a few things about the group's outfits that further leads to the speculation that some big free agents might be on the way. Omega was spotted wearing a cookie monster shirt, prompting Joel Pearl to bring up an old quote where CM Punk was explaining what the initials of his name stand for.

Other possible hints for Ric Flair (Luke Gallows was wearing one of his robes) and Bray Wyatt were also spotted. Obviously these could all be red herrings, but this is far from the first hint AEW has dropped about the former WWE Champion showing up soon — possibly on the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Easter Egg City! Kenny - Cookie Monster… CM?

Gallows - Flair robe

Anderson - Bollywood Boyz shirt

Breaking the net… the internet?

Hawaiian shirts… Wyatt?

Caption was “What time is it?” I’m probably seeing some that just aren’t there and missing some that are 😂 Good fun. pic.twitter.com/6dcPaC3rWQ — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 5, 2021

"I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, 'you can't wish away good talent,' especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself," Cody Rhodes said regarding AEW's outlook on current free agents during a conference call on Tuesday. "And it's not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there's a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us... personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that's one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that."