Plans For Kenny Omega and Young Bucks's AEW Return Reportedly Revealed

For the first time in AEW history, not a single member of The Elite is on television. Cody Rhodes departed for WWE earlier this year, "Hangman" Adam Page suffered an injury in his title match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley two weeks ago, and the trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been absent since AEW All Out. Omega and the Bucks were suspended for their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk, and have remained away from AEW for the past two months due to a third-party investigation into what went down during the locker room altercation.

That changed last week, when a cryptic vignette of Omega and the Bucks aired. This brief teaser featured The Elite being erased from some of their signature moments in AEW. Those vignettes continued this week, as a clip of Omega and the Bucks winning the AEW World Trios Titles at AEW All Out was shown before an editor paused the footage and deleted it, replacing it with Death Triangle capturing the belts on AEW Dynamite.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Elite will likely face Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear later this month, presumably for the championships that they never lost. It is unclear as to whether Omega and the Bucks will return to television beforehand or if their first appearance back will be at the pay-per-view itself.

Since capturing the vacant straps, Pac, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix have successfully defended the AEW World Trios Titles on two occasions. They defeated The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance on AEW Rampage and the collective of Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite just under two weeks later.

As of this writing, there are no clear challengers for the AEW Trios Titles. Pac recently lost his AEW All-Atlantic Championship to Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dynamite and remained in pursuit of the King of Sloth Style in the weeks since. After Fenix came up short in a triple threat opportunity at the All-Atlantic Title earlier this week, Pac beat down Cassidy after the bell before New Japan's Katsuyori Shibata made the save. Pac fled, indicating that he might be refining his focus to strictly on the trios titles.

While Omega and the Bucks have never faced Pac and the Lucha Brothers in trios action, the two teams did stand on opposite sides in AEW's first-ever house show. At that event, Death Triangle teamed with Matt and Mike Sydal to defeat The Elite, Konosuke Takeshita and Michael Nakazawa in a ten-man tag.

The Bucks have a storied history with the Lucha Brothers, as they have faced each other on three AEW pay-per-views, including an instant classic steel cage battle at AEW All Out 2021. The same goes for Omega and Pac, who have stood opposite each other on pay-per-view on two occasions.

