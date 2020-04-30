Watch: Kevin Smith, Lou Ferrigno, Other Celebrities Appear on AEW Dynamite in "Manitoba Melee"

✖

This week's "The Bubbly Bunch" segment on AEW Dynamite wound up featuring a boatload of famous celebrities along with the members of The Inner Circle, including Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (as Jay and Silent Bob), Lou Ferrigno (with a taser for some reason), Vickie Guerrero and Gabriel Iglesias. The segment started off with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara arguing over who won the Flim-Flam challenge last week, leading to each member looking like they were punching each other while attacking the camera. Eventually other AEW stars like Peter Avalon and Sonny Kiss showed up, followed by the parade of cameos.

Check out the full video below.

The Bubbly Bunch Episode 3 | The Manitoba Melee

In this episode, The #InnerCircle gets into a world-famous Manitoba Melee with some surprising participants the mix.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/k8MHVrCal1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020

After working on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jericho invited both Smith and Mewes to the first episode of AEW Dynamite back in October 2019. Smith revealed in an interview days later that his appearance on AEW television caused WWE to pull his invitation for the Friday Night SmackDown FOX premiere.

"We were supposed to go do WWE, me and Jay, the very next day, which was Friday," Smith said. "Was it Friday? SmackDown. And then the morning after, because we were on the AEW show, it trended, like, there was a lot of coverage and stuff. So the next morning we were told that WWE was like, 'You can't come on anymore,' and they canceled us. They kicked me and Jay off the show, but not in a crazy way, they didn't hit us with chairs."

"The first casualty of the wrestling war was Jay and Silent Bob," Jericho joked.

This week's AEW Dynamite featured the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament, as well as a violent No Disqualification tag team match between The Best Friends and Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc.

