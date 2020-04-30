Cody Rhodes Advances to AEW TNT Championship Tournament Finals With Sneaky Finish
Cody Rhodes advances to the finals of AEW's TNT Championship tournament on this week's Dynamite by picking up his second career victory over Darby Allin. The lengthy match between the two neared its finale when Rhodes went to the top rope to attempt Allin's Coffin Drop finisher, only for Allin to lift his knees up for the counter (just like how Rhodes did when he beat Allin last time). The young star then climped the turnbuckle to hit his own Coffin Drop and connected, but Rhodes rolled him up with a backslide after making impact and scored the pin.
Some fans on social media pointed out that it didn't quite look like Allin's shoulders were down during the pinfall, but the commentators took no notice.
Take a closer look at the pin and see for yourself.
The other semifinals match in the tournament between Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer will take place later on tonight. The first TNT Champion will be crowned in the final round of the tournament at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.
