Lamar Jackson Responds to Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson attended this week's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, drawing such a big reaction from the fans in attendance that he wound up getting called out by Chris Jericho. Jackson was asked about the interaction after practice on Thursday and said with a laugh, "I got called out. I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out. Chris Jericho called me out. I didn't really hear what he said at first, and then they told me, I started laughing like, 'this man is crazy.' I enjoyed it though. Growing up, I was a huge fan of wrestling. It was cool to go see that."

Jackson was also given a tour backstage and even popped up in a photo where he threatened to smash Jeff Jarrett with a guitar. Jericho, meanwhile, wound up successfully defending his ROH World Championship against a returning Colt Cabana.

One of the most random wrestling pictures of 2022 😂 pic.twitter.com/96qLUCHFC9 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 3, 2022

Lamar Jackson on getting called out by Chris Jericho on Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/BwCpGilMC9 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 3, 2022

Yooo Chris Jericho calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW💀💀💀



pic.twitter.com/G9Bti2TgOP — Justin Pooni (@justinpooni_) November 3, 2022

AEW Schedule Coming Up

AEW made a number of announcements this week, including what's on the docket for this Friday's live AEW Rampage, next week's AEW Dynamite and the Full Gear pay-per-view set fo Nov. 19. You can check out the lineups for all three below:

AEW Rampage (Nov. 4)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Mike Tyson on Commentary

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Bracket Announced

AEW Dynamite (Nov. 9)

The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory & Gunn Club

AEW Full Gear (Nov. 19)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

Jon Moxley vs. MJF Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals

Chris Jericho on Recent AEW Drama

Jericho recently spoke with ComicBook regarding the various backstage dramas going on behind the scenes in AEW. He explained them as simple growing pains for a young company.

"It's just that we're a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it'd been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We've been around for three years, so there's always going to be growing pains. And that's why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It's like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team," he said. "And there's always going to be little dips and dots in any company, in any locker room of any type of sport. It's just the way it is. So you just deal with it. And the funny thing is, everyone's got an opinion when they're online and the social media and all that stuff. We know what's really happening and we know, sure there're things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we're going over the next few years is also off the charts. So it's very exciting and the fact we just had our third year anniversary is huge because we never knew. We never knew if we would have one anniversary. So, there's growing pains, it's just the way it is and that's okay. That's what I'm here for and we're taking care of the issues and focusing more on the positives, which are 98% to two."