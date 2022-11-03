AEW Officially Makes Jeff Jarrett All Elite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite was full of surprise returns and teases of future returns, but one of the more surprising developments was the AEW debut of wrestling legend and former WWE star Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett shocked everyone when he snuck up on Darby Allin and demolished him with a guitar, and now Tony Khan has revealed Jarrett is officially All Elite. He won't just be a talent used in the ring from time to time though, as Khan said Jarrett was the new AEW Director of Business Development. You can find Khan's official announcement below.

Jarrett would shock everyone when he snuck up on Darby Allin, and he was holding a Sting mask in his hand. When Allin turned around Jarrett pulled back on the guitar and smashed it over Allin's head, breaking it to pieces and knocking Allin down to the mat in the process.

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.



I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022

This all happened after Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt surprised Allin earlier during their match with a Sting stand-in, who turned out to be Cole Karter. The real Sting would eventually show up at the top of the ramp, but when Allin turned around he was met with a massive guitar shot from Jarrett.

Jarrett then taunted Allin a bit and said that when someone relies on something they reveal a new weakness, and the insulation is certainly that Allin relies on Sting too much. We'll have to wait and see how Allin and Sting respond, but it is interesting that Jarrett isn't just joining as part of AEW TV but also as the company's Director of Business Development.

Jarrett actually recently appeared in WWE as a special referee, so it is surprising that he would sign what appears to be a substantial deal with AEW. In addition to the announcement, Khan would write "Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrettis All Elite!"

Are you excited for Jarrett being a part of AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!