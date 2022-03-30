AEW: Latest Updates on Toni Storm, Athena and Nixon Newell Potentially Joining AEW

There are some big time wrestlers on the free agent market still, especially in the women’s division, as names like Toni Storm, Athena, and Nixon Newell have yet to sign with another company after leaving WWE. Now a new report from Fightful Select has shared details on the possibility of them signing with AEW and what their next steps are, and in regards to Storm, it seems there is definitely interest from AEW. Several talent within the company have said they expect her to land with AEW sooner than later, and numerous wrestlers have pushed for her to be brought in. With that information, surely all eyes will now shift towards this week’s Dynamite and the new signing reveal.

In regards to Athena, the report confirms there have at least been light talks and ganging interest between Athena and AEW. Those with knowledge of the talks have said there was a “feeling out” process between them going all the way back to when she was first released.

No word yet on whether she has signed or will be brought in, and the report says they talked to people in All Elite Wrestling that claimed there didn’t seem to be a sense of urgency to lock her down. So, not as slam dunk as Storm it would seem, but if AEW has kept a better secret, we could still end up seeing Athena make her debut on Wednesday.

Next is Newell, who has been dealing with visa issues since her release from WWE. Newell hasn’t wrestled since October of last year and recently said she was using the 90 days in her non-compete to get her visa situation straightened out but also to recharge. This still seems to be the case from Fightful’s most current report, but Newell has released a list of bucket list matches she wants to have with others in the industry, so she does plan on returning to the ring it would seem.

Whether the mystery signing on Wednesday’s Dynamite is Storm, Athena, Newell, or someone else entirely remains to be seen, but we can’t wait to find out, and thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer to find out more.

