AEW Had to Reshoot Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite Segment

AEW Dynamite closed out this past week with a face-to-face segment between Chris Jericho and “Broken” Matt Hardy. The segment had as much goofiness as fans hoped for, including Jericho cutting a promo on Vanguard One, Hardy teleporting his way down to the ring and controlling fire and the pair getting into a shouting match with the words “Elite!” and Delete!” However Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed over the weekend that the entire segment had to be redone minutes before it made it to air. Meltzer said the segment was originally taped on Tuesday, but Jericho “absolutely hated it,” prompting them to go back and film it on Wednesday while the Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin match was airing on the broadcast.

Jericho confirmed the reshoots during a fan Q&A on Saturday night via his Facebook page.

“I didn’t really like the way that it turned out, it wasn’t my vision, really. So, we said, ‘Let’s do it again Wednesday,’ and we’ll do it right before the show starts.’ Keep in mind, there’s nobody coming into the venue,” Jericho said. “We thought we’d film this at 8, but the problem was the sun hadn’t gone down yet, so it was still fairly light inside the venue.”

Hardy confirmed during the promo that he was aligning himself with The Elite for their upcoming Blood & Guts match against Jericho’s Inner Circle. The match was originally scheduled for the March 25 episode, but AEW had to push it back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just like with all of WWE’s programming, AEW has been forced to run its television episodes in front of no audiences.

“Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do,” Tony Khan said in a statement. “We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world.

“Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts,” he added.