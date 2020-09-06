Matt Hardy Injury Update Following Hospitalization After AEW All Out

✖

After smacking his head on concrete following a nasty fall at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, Matt Hardy was taken to the hospital in Jacksonville on Saturday evening. AEW President Tony Khan stated after the show that Hardy was "okay" and that his hospital trip was a precaution, but on Sunday morning Hardy's wife Reby stated he was still being held and that he "1000%" had a concussion. Reby's tweet at the time (she has since switched her account to private) read, "They needed additional imaging done after his CT," she wrote. "He's still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho," and featured video of him from the show being unable to stand up after the match restarted.

Later in the afternoon, Khan popped up on Twitter with an update on Matt, saying that he had been released from the hospital and was told by doctors he did not have a concussion. He added that Hardy will be on this week's Dynamite to address his situation.

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

Khan explained in his post-show media scrum that he had the match paused when Hardy appeared to be knocked out. However, when the ringside doctor was able to clear him, the match resumed.

"What happened with Matt was Matt had taken a fall on the match and I stopped the match, paused the match, and sent the doctor to check on him," Khan said. "I was concerned that Matt could be hurt, so I rang the bell to pause the match. When the doctor checked on him, the doctor passed him and cleared him on the [concussion] protocol."

As of this writing, Matt has yet to publicly comment on his health. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.