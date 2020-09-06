Reby Hardy Blasts AEW for Allowing Matt Hardy to Continue at AEW All Out, Offers Health Update

✖

A scary scene broke out during Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view, as Matt Hardy missed a table spot at Daily's Place and wound up smacking his head on the concrete floor after he and Sammy Guevara fell off a scissor lift. AEW president Tony Khan originally had the match stopped, but things were restarted once the ringside doctor cleared Hardy to continue. Reby Hardy, Matt's wife, was immediately vocal on social media as the situation unfolded.

"Let me be absolutely f—ing clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion," Hardy wrote at the time (her account is now protected). "Shame on everyone in that goddamn building."

On Sunday morning Reby returned to Twitter with an update, stating Matt "1000 percent" has a concussion and is still in the hospital. She also uploaded a clip from after the rematch restarted where Hardy was clearly unable to stay on his feet.

"They needed additional imaging done after his CT," she wrote. "He's still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho."

Khan gave an update on Hardy at the beginning of his post-show media scrum, stating that Hardy was "okay" and that he was taken the hospital as a precaution. He then explained the process of what happened.

"Matt is okay and Matt is going to be okay. What happened with Matt was Matt had taken a fall on the match and I stopped the match, paused the match, and sent the doctor to check on him. I was concerned that Matt could be hurt, so I rang the bell to pause the match. When the doctor checked on him, the doctor passed him and cleared him on the [concussion] protocol."

We will continue to provide updates on Matt status as they become available.

Check out the full results from All Out below: