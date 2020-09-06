AEW President Tony Khan Explains Decision Surrounding Matt Hardy's Match at AEW All Out, Offers Health Update

✖

A scary scene unfolded during AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Saturday night as Matt Hardy seemingly suffered a head injury during his Broken Rules Match with Sammy Guevara. The match started outside the ring in the TIAA Bank Field, and things took a turn when Guevara and Hardy both fell off a scissor-lift onto a table on the concrete below. Hardy overshot the table and wound up hitting his head on the ground, causing the referee to initially throw up the "X" sign and call for the bell to ring. The match was eventually restarted with Hardy pulling off a win, but not without a heavy wave of criticism form fans (and Hardy's wife Reby).

AEW President Tony Khan opened the post-show press conference by offering an update on Hardy's status, as well as what happened backstage during the match.

"Matt is okay and Matt is going to be okay. What happened with Matt was Matt had taken a fall on the match and I stopped the match, paused the match, and sent the doctor to check on him. I was concerned that Matt could be hurt, so I rang the bell to pause the match. When the doctor checked on him, the doctor passed him and cleared him on the [concussion] protocol."

Khan said Matt was "okay" after the match, and checked with him again just before the press conference. He said Hardy went to the hospital as a precaution. He then clarified that AEW's ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson was not pressured into continuing the match by Hardy, and that he would not have been able to overrule the doctor's decision

