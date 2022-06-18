AEW's Matt Hardy Provides new Update on Jeff Hardy

Matt and Jeff Hardy were supposed to be in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, which would have been a match for the Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, those plans had to be changed after Jeff was pulled over and subsequently charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Since then AEW has released a statement that indicated they would assist him in getting help while he is suspended, and now Matt has revealed some additional insight into how Jeff is dealing with things at the moment on his Extreme Life podcast.

"He's just so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself and I think that's a part of it too," Matt said. "And he has to know obviously what he did was atrocious, terrible, terrible decision-making, but then also he has to know that people love him. It's very important."

Matt continued, saying "Just like you said, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual. You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you're not going to go awry or go in a bad direction, whether it's because of mental issues or whether it's because of addiction issues as you said."

AEW revealed they were suspending Jeff without pay and said the only way he could return to the ring was by completing a treatment program and maintaining his sobriety. You can find Tony Khan's official statement on Jeff Hardy below.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," read Khan's statement. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety. If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)."

Matt and Jeff were also scheduled to be at AAA TripleMania in Tijuana this weekend to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico. While Matt is still taking part in the match, Jeff has been pulled from the card, and Matt will have a new partner for the event, though that hasn't been announced yet.

We wish Jeff Hardy all the best during this trying time and can't wait to see him back on his feet.

