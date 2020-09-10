Watch: Matt Hardy Gives a Health Update in a Heartfelt Promo on AEW Dynamite

✖

Matt Hardy appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite to offer an update following a scary incident this past Saturday at All Out. For those who missed it, Hardy fell off a scissor-lift during his "Broken Rules Match" with Sammy Guevara, missed a pair of tables he was supposed to land on and smacked his head on the concrete floor. The match was stopped as the ringside doctor checked on Hardy, and AEW officials were hit with criticism after Hardy was allowed to continue and finish the match.

Hardy started off by thanking the fans in the arena and at for their support and messages over the past few days, and said he was sorry for putting everyone through that situation. He said that doctors told him he's expected to make a "100% full recovery." He then gave shout-outs to his wife Reby (who was in attendance) and his three sons, calling himself the luckiest man alive.

The crowd breaks out in @MATTHARDYBRAND chants as he begins talking 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TDmH9whezj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

Hardy said once he's cleared to return he plans on wrestling, rising up the ranks and challenging for his championship in AEW. According to him, his vendetta against Guevara has ended.