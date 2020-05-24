Mike Tyson Announced for This Week's AEW Dynamite

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson made his AEW debut on Saturday night at Double or Nothing when he presented Cody Rhodes with the new AEW TNT Championship. Tyson didn't actually get involved in the match, though he did threaten to knock out Jake "The Snake" Roberts after the crafty veteran tried to bring his snake down to the ring. He then celebrated with Rhodes in the ring and quickly disappeared from the broadcast. But according to a new announcement from AEW on Sunday, Tyson isn't done with the company just yet as he'll appear on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Check out the announcement below. No word yet on who he'll interact with during the episode.

Fresh off his appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @MikeTyson will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT! Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

One person who doesn't seem happy about Tyson returning is Chris Jericho, who still hasn't forgiven him for knocking "Le Champion" out cold during an episode of Monday Night Raw a decade ago.

Great. Just stay the f**k away from me @MikeTyson. I haven’t forgotten about Jan 11, 2010....and I NEVER will. aewontnt @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/W1LzvLcxvI — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2020

In the lead up to the show, Rhodes explained on a conference call how Tyson became a fan of the promotion starting with last year's Double or Nothing show in Las Vegas.

"Mike Tyson is actually somebody we as a company met last year," Rhodes explained. "And over the course of a year we've come to really respect him as a fan of what we do. He's a hardcore AEW fan. I would say, though, that was one of the last touches that was put on Double or Nothing in terms of who will be the one to present that championship. Someone with an element of prestige, and that's what Mike is there to do on Saturday Night. Hopefully he will be handing it to me."

Check out the full results from tonight's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

