AEW Fans Catch Mike Tyson Yawning at AEW Double or Nothing

Iron Mike Tyson was the big guest of honor at AEW Double or Nothing, but fans couldn't help but notice the fact he was yawning during his big moment! As part of the celebration of the inaugural match for the TNT Championship between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer, Tyson was brought in as a special guest to award the belt to whoever won. During the pay-per-view, Tyson got his very own special entrance and took a hot seat near ringside that often cut to his reactions to the match at hand. One of those reactions was more hilarious than expected, however.

Archer and Rhodes might have put on a good match, but their calculated pace can sometimes wear down those who aren't used to it. This was the case for Tyson as well as the camera cut to Tyson yawning during the match, and then quickly cut away from the special guest seemingly "bored" with the match in front of him.

This was definitely a huge moment for fans as they couldn't help but notice Tyson reacting to the match this way, and have flooded social media with their reactions to it! Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about Tyson's "big moment" and let us know your thoughts in the comments!