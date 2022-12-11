AEW's MJF Trolls Paddy Pimblett During and After UFC 282

AEW World Champion MJF and UFC's Paddy Pimblett have been trading shots on social media for weeks and the "Salt of the Earth" kicked things up a notch by attending UFC 282 for Pimblett's fight with Jared Gordon. Not only did Friedman flip off the camera when it featured him, but he blasted the English star both during and after the event for his controversial unanimous decision victory.

"What a Joke. Paddy lost that fight and you know it," Friedman wrote before promoting his title defense against Ricky Starks at Winter is Coming this Wednesday. He then called Pimblett out for having "zero class" for how he responded to the criticism of the decision in the post-show press conference.

Paddy lost that fight and you know it. #ufc282 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 11, 2022

AEW Winter is Coming 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Ricky Starks

MJF vs. Ricky Starks Best of Seven Series, Match 4: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle Leads 2-1)

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

House of Black vs. TBA

Ricky Starks on His Scathing MJF Promo

Friedman and Starks met face-to-face on the latest Dynamite ahead of their title match, with many believing the latter got the better of the exchange even before he speared the world champion out of his shoes. Starks spoke with ComicBook the following day about that promo.

"I think you'll hear a lot of wrestlers say, 'Oh, I didn't think of it. I didn't plan it out, I didn't write it out.' And Cody [Rhodes] makes the same joke, but that's bull," Starks said. "Even the best promos had to have some type of structure to them. And I am somewhat in the same way, admittedly. I'm not one to really pull back the curtain on anything here, but yesterday, earlier in the day, I had wrote out this whole thing, and in my head memorized it and did all this, and stressed myself out, and then had a match to do. Anything could have gone wrong where I just forget it in the match."

"I remember Max cutting that promo and saying these comments, and in that moment I was like, 'I'll just wing it. I'll just wing it. I know where I want to go and what I want to get to, and I'll just fill in the blanks.,'" he continued. "So what you saw out there was me winging it. That's how I operate. Yes, I can come up with some lines and think about it, but for the most part, whatever I feel, I just say, and it comes off in that moment."