Young Bucks on AEW and NJPW Partnership: ‘Nothing’s Happening Right Now’

Despite a possible partnership between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly being one of the best possible scenarios for both companies, it doesn’t sound like we are going to be lucky enough to see it come to fruitition any time soon.

NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 a couple of week’s back was the first time that Japan’s biggest event had not featured either The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega in several years. Omega, in particular, was one of New Japan’s biggest stars prior to leaving for AEW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even so, the event still featured Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on the card due to their AEW contracts being structured so that they still have the freedom to work NJPW. Jericho spoke at a press conference while in Japan about how a working relationship between AEW and NJPW would allow both companies to draw more money, and he went on to say that he is in favor of that.

A partnership would mean some dream match and dream storylines across both brands. It would give AEW more talent depth as they continue to build their audience, and it would also give NJPW exposure in North America as they continue to try to build a presence here while having recently lost their television deal on AXS TV due to Impact Wrestling’s presence on the channel. Impact’s parent company recently purchased AXS TV.

However, don’t get your hopes up any time soon. The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently commented on the possibility during an interview with ESPN West Palm and threw some cold water on the rumors.

“Yeah. That was just a rumor (a possible deal between AEW and NJPW). Nothing’s happening. I think he (Jericho) just did that to try to get the Internet to talk a little more about the situation, but the door has not opened up at all,” Nick Jackson said. “But we wish them luck in what they’re doing because like what Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along, we’d be open, but nothing’s happening right now.”

Would you like to see AEW and NJPW work together? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things professional wrestling.