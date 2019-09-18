AEW on TNT Show Name Potentially Revealed

All Elite Wrestling will premiere its two-hour weekly live show on TNT starting on Oct. 2. And while AEW president Tony Khan confirmed during All Out weekend that the show would in fact have a name (similar to Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, WCW Monday Nitro, etc.) the company continued to keep quiet in the weeks that followed. But then on Tuesday reports started popping up (via PWInsider) that the company had filed a trademark for AEW Wrestling: Dynamite, which fit in with the company’s previous attempts to trademark Wednesday Night Dynamite.

On Wednesday that show name was seemingly confirmed as AEW’s two-hour preview special on Oct. 1 was listed as AEW Wrestling: Dynamite on via Xfinity’s TV Guide. The Oct. 2 evening schedule has yet to be released.

AEW announced their television partnership with TNT back in May.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” Khan said in a press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

Since launching as a company at the start of the year, AEW has already put on four events — Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen and All Out. In the past few months the company has released its weekly schedule and location up through late November — Washington D.C. (Oct. 2), Boston (Oct. 9), Philadelphia (Oct. 16), Pittsburgh (Oct. 23), Charleston (Oct. 30), Charlotte (Nov. 6), Nashville (Nov. 13), Indianapolis (Nov. 20) and Chicago (Nov. 27).

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” the press release read. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”

The company’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, will take place on Nov. 9 in Baltimore.