Watch: Orange Cassidy Helps The Best Friends Win Wild Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite

The Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz closed out AEW Dynamite this week with an insanely violent Parking Lot Fight. The two teams mercilessly beat each other with all manner of weapons, including the cars that surrounded them outside of Daily's Place. Santana looked to be setting up for the final shot when he pulled a metal pipe out from one of the cars and moved towards Chuck Taylor, when Orange Cassidy suddenly emerged from one of the trunks.

Cassidy jumped out and nailed Santana with an Orange Punch (while his fist was wrapped in a metal chain), setting Taylor up for a piledriver on the front of a nearby car.

Trent then hit Ortiz with Strong Zero on the bed of a truck, pinning the Inner Circle member after driving him through a plant of wood that extended across the truck.

#AEWDynamite

They did it for The Sue.

The trio then climbed into the minivan of Trent's mom, Sue. The entire feud between the two teams kicked off when Santana & Ortiz vandalized her van. She flipped the two off just before driving away.