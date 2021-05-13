Orange Cassidy Injury Update After This Week's AEW Dynamite

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite saw a scary scene where, during their No. 1 Contender's match for the AEW World Championship, Orange Cassidy landed right on the back of his neck after taking a Liger Bomb from PAC. Multiple reports have since dropped stating that the pair were originally supposed to wrestle a full 20 minutes and force a time-limit draw that would lead to a triple threat being announced for Double or Nothing. But since Cassidy was in no condition to continue an audible was called where Kenny Omega blasted PAC with his title belt and forced a double count-out.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported later in the evening that Cassidy was considered to be "ok" after being examined backstage.

"We're told that he's OK now but an audible was called on the fly to adjust the finish of his match with PAC," Sapp wrote.

Here's the updated lineup for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede, if Pinnacle wins Inner Circle must break up)

Casino Battle Royale

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

AEW president Tony Khan recently confirmed that, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AEW would be able to run Daily's Place at full capacity for the pay-per-view. That's great news for Cassidy, who has become a fan favorite and top merchandise seller for the promotion.

"It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you're a skinny white kid who doesn't do anything great,"... If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling," Cassidy said while explaining his character motivations in an interview with ESPN last year. "It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"